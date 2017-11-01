If You Have Not Mailed In Your Ballot You Can Deliver Your Ballot

Propositions 416 and 417 are being decided on in a mail-in ballot election. That means there are no voting booths. Mailed ballots must arrive at the elections office by November 7th. If you have not yet mailed in your ballot and are concerned it won’t arrive in time you can deliver your ballot now through November 7th. Residents in San Tan Valley can deliver their ballots to the sheriff’s substation at 40815 N. Ironwood Suite #101 San Tan Valley, 85140.

Proponents for Props 416 and 417, including local San Tan Valley residents, Pinal County District 2 Supervisor Mike Goodman & Pinal County Sheriff Lamb, state the Pinal County Regional Transportation Authority (PRTA) will provide San Tan Valley with safer and better roads and infrastructure to attract more job creators.

What impact does the PRTA have on San Tan Valley?

State Route 24, which is being extended from Ellsworth Road to Ironwood Drive, will also be expanded east all the way to a new North-South Parkway, originating from the 60, heading south, eventually connecting to Interstate 10.

And there will be expanded Dial-A-Ride services in San Tan Valley for the elderly and those in need.

Park & Rides will also be setup.

Let your voice be heard. If you have not mailed in your ballot, you can drop it off at the sheriff’s substation at 40815 N. Ironwood Suite #101 San Tan Valley, 85140, Nov 1, 2, 3, 6 and 7th from 8am-5pm.

