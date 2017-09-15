Hit and Run Accident at Hunt & Village Lane

Anyone who witnessed a two car accident the morning of September 15th at Hunt Hwy and Village Lane is asked to contact the Pinal County Sheriff's Office.

It is being reported that the driver of the gold Tahoe was a male, who fled the scene after colliding with the white truck. The accident took place outside of the entrance into the San Tan Heights community in San Tan Valley.

The female driver of the white truck was being treated at the hospital for non-life threatening injuries.

Anyone with information is asked to call PCSO at 520-866-5111.

