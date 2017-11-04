Main Menu

Area Info

Area Petitions

My Account

Keep Transportation Improvements Coming to San Tan Valley

San Tan Valley News

Help a Student Say Yes to Prom

Help a Student Say Yes to Prom
Help a Student Say Yes to Prom

The Florence Unified School District is looking for formal attire donations for students in their district who may not be able to afford clothes for prom.

The district is currently accepting lightly used:

  • Formal/Elegant Dresses
  • Suits/Tuxedos
  • Dress Shirts
  • Ties
  • Men's Formal Attire Accessories
  • Jewelry
  • Shoes (Formal)

Donations can be dropped off at:

  • Poston Butte High School: 32375 N Gantzel Rd, San Tan Valley, AZ 85143
  • San Tan Foothills High School: 1255 W Silverdale Rd, San Tan Valley, AZ 85142
  • Florence High School: 1000 S Main St, Florence, AZ 85132

All donations will be used for the district's annual Say Yes to Prom event.  There is no charge for the students who attend the event and all items are available for free.  All students attending prom from any of the area high schools are welcome to attend the event.

The Say Yes to Prom event is usually held at the end of March or the first weekend of April, depending on the selected prom dates for the local schools.

BLOG COMMENTS POWERED BY DISQUS
Details
Hits: 20
Donations FUSD San Tan Foothills Poston Butte High School Say Yes to Prom Florence High School
Prop 416 & 417 will reduce traffic congestion in San Tan Valley

Trending

Tracking Mileage with MileIQ

Stay Informed

Area Links

Shop Tech Toys & Drones at Best Buy

Latest News

Your Thoughts

Get 20% off & Keep Your Computer Safe

Things to Do

Circle Cross K-8