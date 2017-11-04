Help a Student Say Yes to Prom

The Florence Unified School District is looking for formal attire donations for students in their district who may not be able to afford clothes for prom.

The district is currently accepting lightly used:

Formal/Elegant Dresses

Suits/Tuxedos

Dress Shirts

Ties

Men's Formal Attire Accessories

Jewelry

Shoes (Formal)

Donations can be dropped off at:

Poston Butte High School : 32375 N Gantzel Rd, San Tan Valley, AZ 85143

: 32375 N Gantzel Rd, San Tan Valley, AZ 85143 San Tan Foothills High School : 1255 W Silverdale Rd, San Tan Valley, AZ 85142

: 1255 W Silverdale Rd, San Tan Valley, AZ 85142 Florence High School: 1000 S Main St, Florence, AZ 85132

All donations will be used for the district's annual Say Yes to Prom event. There is no charge for the students who attend the event and all items are available for free. All students attending prom from any of the area high schools are welcome to attend the event.

The Say Yes to Prom event is usually held at the end of March or the first weekend of April, depending on the selected prom dates for the local schools.

