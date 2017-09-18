UPDATED PHOTO: Have you seen this man?

The Pinal County Sheriff’s Office needs the public’s help in identifying and locating a robbery suspect.

Just before 12:30 today, a white male walked into the Subway at 270 E Hunt Highway and told the cashier “this is a robbery.” He had what appeared to be a weapon in his waistband. The robber was given money out of the register and took off running in an unknown direction.

The man is believed to be between 5’10 and 6 feet tall. He was wearing a red Chicago Bulls baseball hat, grey sweatshirt, and blue jeans.

If you see anything suspicious and/or know who he is, call the Pinal County Sheriff’s Office at (520)866-5111.

