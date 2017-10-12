Free Glow Sticks for San Tan Valley Kids!

Rural Metro Firefighters and Firefighters Local Union #3878, want to make sure that this Halloween all the ”little creatures of the night” can be seen!

United Maricopa County Firefighters Union #3878 has purchased over 3000 glow sticks. They will be handing these glow stick out to parents and children leading up to Halloween night. Parents are invited to bring their children to visit their hometown Rural Metro Fire Station, meet the crew and pick up their FREE GLOW STICK beginning October 15th. In fact, some of the crews will be out on Halloween night to visit with kids and hand out the glow sticks for safety!

There are several things that parents can do to make sure their children are safe.

Never let a child under age of 12 Trick or Treat alone or without adult supervision

Add reflective tape to costumes, so children are visible to cars

Have children carry a flashlight, to avoid hazards and increase visibility

Have children, carry or wear a glow stick to increase visibility

Remind children to stay on sidewalks and pathways and not to run across the streets

Make sure costumes and masks allow for visibility out and do not restrict movement, cause a trip hazard.

For the community as a whole, use extra caution in neighborhoods, slow down and watch for Trick or Treaters!

San Tan Valley Rural Metro Fire Station Locations:

Station #841: 911 E. Hunt Highway 85143

Station #842: 36251 N Gantzel Road 85140

Station #843: 28353 N. Main Street 85143

