FAQs Regarding November 7th Ballot-By-Mail Election

When will I receive my ballot in the mail?

All registered active voters will be mailed a ballot on October 11th at the address of record in the Pinal County Recorder's Voter Registration Database for the November 7th election. You can expect your ballot within seven to ten business days. If you do not receive your ballot, you can call for a replacedment or second issue ballot.

How can I check the status of my Voter Registration record?

You can check the status of your Voter Registration record at Voter View.

How do I update my Voter Registration record?

You will have to re-register here or at any Recorder office location. If your address is incorrect and your want to receive a ballot in the mail, you must re-register to vote by October 10th.

What are the key dates for the all ballot by mail November 7, 2017 election?

Last day to register to vote - October 10, 2017 Start date for mailing of ballots - October 11, 2017

Last date to request a replacement ballot by mail - October 27, 2017

Last date to vote a replacement ballot - November 7, 2017

Can I go to the Recorder's Office to vote?

Yes. Voting season starts October 11th through 7pm November 7, 2017.

What if I am out of town during the entire voting season but still want to vote?

Ballots are not forwardable by mail to a temporary address. In order to vote, you must complete a written request to have your ballot mailed to an alternate address. This request will not change your Permanent Early Voting address, it is a onetime only update.

How do I get a replacement ballot?

Contact the Recorder's office by phone at 520-509-3555, email or stop by one of the offices.

I am an overseas voter or serving in the military. How do I vote?

UOCAVA voters temporarily residing overseas can request a ballot here.

What is on my ballot?

All voters will be asked two questions regarding Pinal County's Regional Transportation Authority. Some voters will also be voting on other questions depending on their local taxing authorities such as school, city, water or fire districts. San Tan Valley residents click here.

Can I return my ballot other than by mail?

Yes. you can return your ballot at the following locations during business hours from October 11 - November 7th.

Florence - 31 N Pinal Street Building E 85132

Casa Grande - 820 E Cottonwood Ln Ste 4 A-2 85122

Apache Junction - 575 N Idaho Road Suite 800 85119

The following Sheriff Substations on November 1, 2, 3, 6 and 7th from 8am-5pm. Saddlebrooke Sheriff Substation 63701 E Saddlebrook Blvd Ste C 85739. San Tan Valley Sheriff Substation, 40815 N Ironwood Dr #101, 85143.

The Pinal County Elections Warehouse November 1, 2, 3, 6, and 7th from 8am-5pm. 188 Main Street, Coolidge, AZ 85128



