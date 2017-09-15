Do you want to vote in the Nov 2017 Special Election?

If you are interested in voting in the upcoming Nov 7, 2017 special election, you have until October 10th to register to vote.

If you haven't voted in San Tan Valley before, click here to register online today.

If you have moved, gotten married, divorced, changed your name, changed your party affiliation, etc since you last voted in San Tan Valley, be sure to update your registration information here before October 10th.

Early voting begins October 11th.

The November 7, 2017 special election is an all mail-in ballot. San Tan Valley residents will be asked to cast their vote in favor of or in opposition to Prop 416 (Relating to County Regional Transportation Plan) and Prop 417 (Relating to County Transportation Excise (Sales) Taxes). San Tan Valley residents residing in the Florence Unified School District will also be asked to cast their vote in favor of or in opposition to a Bond and a Maintenance and Operation budget override.

Ballot Language

It's your right to vote, it's your choice to register.

