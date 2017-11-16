Did the Feds Miss a Bigger Picture?

Special to SanTanValley.com by The Advocates.

A subpoena has been issued to the Arizona Corporation Commission for records in conjunction with a criminal investigation of George Johnson, owner of Johnson Utilities, and Gary Pierce, a former ACC commissioner. In the criminal investigation, an ACC ruling allowing George Johnson to include his personal income taxes as utility expenses included in rates is alleged to be the result of bribes from Mr. Johnson. The defendants have entered not guilty pleas and Johnson Utilities said the records under subpoena are irrelevant to the investigation.

Unrelated to the criminal complaint thus far is a rather odd 2014 recommendation by Mr. Pierce to his colleagues on the ACC to bypass normal Commission practice and rule without an evidentiary hearing on an application by Johnson Utilities to sell the assets of the company to the Town of Florence. Especially striking about the recommendation was that it was 1. Unnecessary given the time frame involved, 2. Made after a stakeholder had already been given authority to intervene and participate in the proceeding without objection, 3. Made after requests for intervention by other interested parties were pending, and 4. Made while the deadline for requesting intervention by interested parties was still a month away.

Despite the existence of entities wanting to participate in the public hearing and decision-making process, and contrary to Commission precedent, Mr. Pierce wanted the ACC to, as Commission Staff put it, limit “due process rights” of those seeking to protect their interests during a public hearing. Staff opposed the limitation. Under the terms of the sale, Mr. Johnson stood to receive a windfall estimated at almost $200 Million by those who opposed the sale.

A hearing was held despite the plea of Mr. Pierce to bypass due process and normal Commission practice. 6 parties participated. The utility ultimately withdrew the application after evidence demonstrated substantial economic harm to San Tan Valley utility customers in having to pay the $200 Million windfall costs in addition to costs associated with providing utility service. State laws describing the process associated with valuing utility asset transfers (e.g. A.R.S. 12-1122), designed to protect the public, apparently were not followed. In fact, the ACC’s own regulations designed to protect the public had not been followed in processing the application.

In support of his recommendation to limit due process rights for those who wanted to be heard, Mr. Pierce noted that he had “met with representatives of the Company and the Town, and the Town’s manager has expressed a desire to complete the transaction within the Town’s current fiscal year which ends June 30, 2014.” The 3 day hearing was held in mid-May and the docket was closed on June 20th so the June 30 date should not have triggered a need to abandon due process and normal Commission practice. What was it that could drive the need for such a non-conventional approach?

Since the discussions between Mr. Pierce, the Company, and the Town concerned a matter before the commission they were like covered by the ACC’s ex-parte communications rule R-14-3-113, and the substance should be public record. Notes from the meetings between Mr. Pierce, Johnson Utilities, and the Town of Florence might shed further light on the relationship between Mr. Johnson and Mr. Pierce.

The feds may want to expand their search for the truth.

