Congratulations to the Ashcroft Family - 2017 Spookiest House in San Tan Valley

We have a winner!
While it was a tight race, the Ashcroft family beat out the other 6 finalists to win the title of 2017 Spookiest House in San Tan Valley! Way to go!
Thank you to all who entered, to all of our finalists (listed below) and to everyone who voted for their favorite! We hope you enjoyed the 5th annual San Tan Valley Spookiest House Contest and look forward to the contest again in 2018!
The top 7 Finalists were:
Taylor Ranch
- **Ashcroft Family - 644 E. Cleveland Ct. - Taylor Ranch** - 2017 Spookiest House in San Tan Valley Winner!
Pecan Creek North:
- Calabro Family - 39004 North Patricia Ave - Pecan Creek North
- Axtell Family - 39634 N George Way - Pecan Creek North
Pecan Creek South:
- McClasin Family - 37868 N Bonnie Lane - Pecan Creek South
Johnson Ranch:
- Crook Family - 76 W Pasture Canyon Dr - Johnson Ranch
- Staab Family - 171 W Saddle Way - Johnson Ranch
Copper Basin:
- Mark Deidiker - 4211 E Aragonite - Copper Basin
All photos are displayed on Facebook. Spookiest House Contest Winners:
- 2017 - The Ashcroft Residence - Taylor Ranch
- 2016 - The McCaslin Residence - Pecan Creek South
- 2015 - The McCaslin Residence - Pecan Creek South
- 2014 - The Reyna Residence - Johnson Ranch
- 2013 - Jeff & Elyssa Mock - Laredo Ranch
Can't wait to see all the entries next year!