Congratulations to the Ashcroft Family - 2017 Spookiest House in San Tan Valley

We have a winner!

While it was a tight race, the Ashcroft family beat out the other 6 finalists to win the title of 2017 Spookiest House in San Tan Valley! Way to go!

Thank you to all who entered, to all of our finalists (listed below) and to everyone who voted for their favorite! We hope you enjoyed the 5th annual San Tan Valley Spookiest House Contest and look forward to the contest again in 2018!

The top 7 Finalists were:

Taylor Ranch

**Ashcroft Family - 644 E. Cleveland Ct. - Taylor Ranch** - 2017 Spookiest House in San Tan Valley Winner!

Pecan Creek North:

Calabro Family - 39004 North Patricia Ave - Pecan Creek North

Axtell Family - 39634 N George Way - Pecan Creek North

Pecan Creek South:

McClasin Family - 37868 N Bonnie Lane - Pecan Creek South

Johnson Ranch:

Crook Family - 76 W Pasture Canyon Dr - Johnson Ranch

Staab Family - 171 W Saddle Way - Johnson Ranch

Copper Basin:

Mark Deidiker - 4211 E Aragonite - Copper Basin

All photos are displayed on Facebook. Spookiest House Contest Winners:

2017 - The Ashcroft Residence - Taylor Ranch

2016 - The McCaslin Residence - Pecan Creek South

2015 - The McCaslin Residence - Pecan Creek South

2014 - The Reyna Residence - Johnson Ranch

2013 - Jeff & Elyssa Mock - Laredo Ranch

Can't wait to see all the entries next year!

