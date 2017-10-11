Ballots are on the Way!

All Pinal County registered active voters will be mailed a ballot on October 11th at the address of record in the Pinal County Recorder's Voter Registration Database for the November 7th election.

You can expect your ballot within seven to ten business days. If you do not receive your ballot, you can call (520) 509-3555 for a replacement or second issue ballot. The last date to request a replacement ballot by mail is October 27th. The last date to vote is November 7, 2017.

If you are out of town from now through November 7th, you can still vote by completing a written request to have your ballot mailed to an alternate address. This request will not change your Permanent Early Voting address, it is a onetime only update.

If you are overseas or serve in the military, you can request a ballot here.

All Pinal County voters will be asked two questions regarding Pinal County's Regional Transportation Authority (PRTA):

Prop 416 which will create a regional transportation plan for new roads and freeways throughout Pinal County and

Prop 417 which will create a half-cent sales tax to fund the plan.

Both initiatives must pass in order for the PRTA to move forward.

San Tan Valley residents who live in the Florence Unified School District, will also be asked to approve:

a $25 million bond issue and

an 8 percent maintenance and operations (M & O) override.

“It is important for all community members to take part in these ballot initiatives," said Richard Franco, Director of Public Relations for Florence Unified School District. "It doesn’t matter if you send your child to our district, a charter school, or if you do not have children, the impact of successful schools are felt in property values and the safety of our local communities. Funding all of our schools adequately will make our community stronger. Please vote.”

This election is a county wide all mail election. There will be no precincts open on November 7th to cast your ballot. In order for your vote to be counted, you must either mail your ballot in, so that it is received by November 7th, or drop you ballot off (locations below) by November 7th.

For those who wish to drop their ballot off, you can return your ballot at the following locations during business hours from October 11 - November 7th.

Florence - 31 N Pinal Street Building E 85132

Casa Grande - 820 E Cottonwood Ln Ste 4 A-2 85122

Apache Junction - 575 N Idaho Road Suite 800 85119

You can also drop off your ballot at these locations on November 1, 2, 3, 6 and 7th from 8am-5pm.

San Tan Valley Sheriff Substation, 40815 N Ironwood Dr #101, 85143.

Saddlebrooke Sheriff Substation 63701 E Saddlebrook Blvd Ste C 85739.

The Pinal County Elections Warehouse: 188 Main Street, Coolidge, AZ 85128

Ballot Language

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.