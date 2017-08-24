American Cancer Society to Hold Annual Relay For Life of South East Valley

The American Cancer Society is holding the Relay for Life of South East Valley on November 11, 2017. The event begins at 11 am and will continue until 11 pm.

The event will be kicking off with opening ceremonies and the traditional survivor lap to honor and celebrate our cancer survivors. Anyone who has ever been diagnosed with cancer is welcome to participate in the lap. Following the survivor lap, there is a free dinner for survivors and their caregivers sponsored by (TBD).

Relay for Life teams are committed to help save more lives from cancer by raising funds for the Society. Teams and individuals can learn more and sign up for the Relay for Life event by visiting www.relayforlife.org. This event is open to the community including Queen Creek, San Tan Valley and the surrounding areas.

The Relay forLife movement unites communities across the globe to celebrate people who have battled cancer, remember loved ones lost, and take action to finish the fight once and for all. Relay for Life events are community gatherings where teams and individuals camp out at a school, park, or fairground and take turns walking or running around a track or path. Teams raise funds in the months leading up to the event. The Relay for Life of South East Valley 2017 event combines the fundraising efforts of two communities, Queen Creek and San Tan Valley.

If you are a cancer survivor or caregiver and would like to be part of the Relay for Life of South East Valley event, visit www.relayforlife.org or email Jamie Morse at This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. .

