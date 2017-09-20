After several high bills, Florence man records water meter acting strangely

A Florence man catches his water meter spinning wildly, but says no one was even in the home to use any water.

Steven Pena, a Johnson Utilities customer, says after months of mysteriously high bills, he has finally caught on camera what he thinks might be causing the spike.

Cell phone video shot by Pena Monday night seems to show the analog dial on the water meter outside his home tallying gallons at high speeds.

"Wow, you just heard it clicking right?" Pena can be heard saying in the video.

It was the sound of water being consumed, water Pena says he's not using.

Last month, his meter registered 24,000 gallons of water used, enough to fill a backyard swimming pool.

"I don’t have a swamp. I don't have a swimming pool. I have no pets. There's nothing that would account for almost 1,000 gallons of water being used a day here at this house," he said.

His average from last year was closer to 3,000 gallons per month. He started noticing his bills going up starting in April.

Pena says he had a plumber come out and check for leaks, but found nothing.

Now he thinks he finally knows what's going on.

"This meter's rolling by itself and it's happening at night. I caught it happening at night, and no one knows how long this has been going on for,” said Pena.

Pena says he’s had Johnson Utilities come out twice to check his meter. Both times he says he was told it was working fine.

We called Johnson Utilities and were told they'd look further into Pena’s complaint.

"This is the only provider we can go to as consumers, being stuck out here in the middle of nowhere, I’d like someone to at least take some accountability," said Pena.

If you're having issues with your water meter or your bill, the Arizona Corporation Commission says it wants to hear from you. They ask that you file a complaint with them in addition to letting your utility company know about the issue so they can do their own independent investigation.

An ACC spokesperson says in August they received about 90 complaints against Johnson Utilities.

To file a complaint with Arizona Corporation Commission click here. Be sure to include Docket #: WS-02987A-08-0180 and WS-02987A-17-0184

Are you a customer of Johnson Utilities who is also having billing issues? Click here to let us know.

