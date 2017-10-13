A New Way to Shop is Coming to San Tan Valley

A new way to shop is coming to our local San Tan Valley Fry's grocery store. It's called "Scan, Bag, Go" and it should be rolling out by the end of October.

In an effort to reduce checkout lines and checkout time, this new way to shop will give shoppers personal handheld scanners that they will use to scan each of their items while they shop. Once all of the groceries are collected and scanned, these shoppers will checkout at a new checkout station, currently being installed at the store, by scanning the order's bar code. Then the customers bag their own groceries and take them home.

Some of the employees at Fry's have already been trained on the new service and while many are concerned about how the new service may effect their job, they are also curious to see how customers will like it. One employee who asked not to be named wondered how many people are going to like having to work so hard to get their groceries. "It was a tough transition when we brought in self-checkout originally. Lots of customers didn't want to bag their groceries or if they did, they wanted a discounted for doing the extra work."

Susie Franks, a frequent Fry's shopper stated she was excited to be able to see a running total of all of the items she is putting in her cart, instead of being surprised once she gets to the checkout. "Might help me better budget what I'm buying."

"I don't like it," said another Fry's shopper. "I like talking to people when I go to the store. It seems like companies just want to replace people with robots or computers."

Instead of using the handheld scanners, a mobile app can also be downloaded at no charge, for both iphone and android phones.

So what do you think San Tan Valley? Will you be trying out the new "Scan, Bag, Go" service? Let us know!

