SCAM ALERT: Avoid Monsoon Storm-Related Home Repair Fraud

Heavy rain, strong winds, and microbursts from monsoon storms can wreak havoc on homes and yards during this time of year. Attorney General Mark Brnovich is warning Arizonans to be wary of unsolicited contractors coming to homes and offering help with repairs or cleanup related to monsoon storms.

“Major storms often bring in storm-chasing scam artists who try to take advantage of homeowners coping with damage to their homes,” said Attorney General Mark Brnovich. “Arizonans need to think twice before hiring a person who shows up at their door with an offer that may be too good to be true.”

AG Brnovich offers the following tips to avoid high-pressure sales tactics and home repair scams:

Do not open your door to someone you do not know.

Do not be pressured or hurried into contracting the services of a door-to-door salesperson.

Check with the Arizona Registrar of Contractors to make sure the contractor you are considering has a license. Visit https://roc.az.gov/ to find the status of a company’s license and the history of complaints filed against them.

Be wary of a contractor that says you need something repaired immediately, especially if you didn't contact them about the issue.

Shop around. Ask for written estimates from at least three contractors.

Request a list of references and check them before agreeing to hire anyone.

Ask for a written contract itemizing all work to be done with associated costs and payment terms.

Never pay for the entire job before it has been completed to your satisfaction.

For more consumer protection tips, visit https://www.azag.gov/consumer/door-to-door.

If you believe you have been the victim of a home repair scam or any other type of consumer fraud, please contact the Attorney General’s Office in Phoenix at (602) 542-5763, in Tucson at (520) 628-6504, or outside the metro areas at (800) 352-8431. Bilingual consumer protection staff is available to assist. Consumers can also file complaints online by visiting the Attorney General’s website at https://www.azag.gov/complaints/consumer.

