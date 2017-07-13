Monsoon Madness

A break in the summer sun and soaring temperatures give way to monsoon clouds on around the valley. Beginning in the middle of June and stretching into September, Arizona’s monsoon season can bring wild changes in the weather. What begins as a nice warm day in the morning can turn into dangerous blowing dust, lighting and flash flooding.

To those not familiar with the wild and wicked nature of a monsoon storm it can be quite frightening. How quickly the weather changes, how much rain, dust and lighting it can produce and how much damage a micro-burst can cause. So how can people stay safe during monsoon season?

Flooding

Soon the news will be full of stories of unsuspecting motorists who attempt to cross what appears as a slightly flood roadway or a typically dry creek bed with a small trickle of water running. Only to be caught in a flash flood, their vehicle partially submerged as they stand atop their car waiting for help.

In 1995, Arizona enacted the “Stupid Motorist Law.” The law made it possible for drivers who enter water covered roadways that are barricaded due to flooding to be held liable for the cost of emergency response. So how can you avoid becoming a “Stupid Motorist?”

First, never enter a low lying flooded roadway. Monsoons’ can create a flash flood unleashing powerful torrents of debris ranging in size from sand to boulders. These floods can contain as little as 20% water and can come from miles away, even if it is not raining where you are. Flowing at over 20 MPH, it takes only 6 inches of water to reach the bottom of a passenger car. Twelve inches of water can float most passenger cars and twenty-four inches of water can move most vehicles, including SUV’s and Pick-ups.

Driving around barricades is illegal and dangerous. Never attempt to cross a roadway with flowing water. Remember - TURN AROUND DON’T DROWN.

Lightning & Thunder

When lightning and thunder are present in a storm, get inside. There is no safe place outside during a lightning storm. If it is less than 30 seconds between the flash of lightning and the sound of thunder then the lighting is less than 6 miles away. But you’re not safe. Lighting can strike out as far as 10 miles from the storm.

If someone is struck by lightning call 911 immediately.

Don’t forget your pets, bring them in as well to keep them safe. Unplug expensive electronics, don’t touch wiring, and avoid holding corded phones.

If your home is hit by lightning call 911 immediately.

Prepare for temporary power outages with flashlights or other battery lights. Avoid candles for the obvious fire hazard.

The HABOOB

Arizona’s famous dust storms, when a curtain of dust blows across the valley. Haboobs can be extremely dangerous to drivers, when visibility drops to near nothing. The best thing to do if caught in a blinding dust storm is;

Pull over to the side of the road safely.

Turn off lights and taillights

Put your car in park

Take your foot off the break (break lights not illuminated).

Most dust storms are short lived, wait it out to safety. PULL ASIDE, STAY ALIVE!

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.