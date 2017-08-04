Main Menu

Back to School Safety

Now that school is back in session, here are some safety tips to help keep everyone safe. Working together we can keep San Tan Valley safe.

Safety tips for motorists:

  • Avoid distractions including cell phones
  • Take extra caution in school zones and slow down
  • Be alert – children are often unpredictable
  • It is illegal to pass a school bus that has its stop sign extended
  • Be aware of your surroundings

Safety tips for youth:

  • Always walk on a sidewalk and use crosswalks
  • Be aware of your surroundings
  • Don’t listen to headphones while walking or riding a bike
  • Never walk while texting or talking on the phone
  • Use the buddy system
  • Never cross the street while using an electronic device

If riding a bike:

  • Know the traffic rules – cyclists must follow the same rules as motorists
  • Ride with the flow of traffic
  • Always wear a helmet

With school starting there are more cars on the roads and kids are out walking and biking throughout the area. Please plan extra time to avoid being in a rush and avoid distractions.

