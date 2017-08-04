Back to School Safety

Now that school is back in session, here are some safety tips to help keep everyone safe. Working together we can keep San Tan Valley safe.

Safety tips for motorists:

Avoid distractions including cell phones

Take extra caution in school zones and slow down

Be alert – children are often unpredictable

It is illegal to pass a school bus that has its stop sign extended

Be aware of your surroundings

Safety tips for youth:

Always walk on a sidewalk and use crosswalks

Be aware of your surroundings

Don’t listen to headphones while walking or riding a bike

Never walk while texting or talking on the phone

Use the buddy system

Never cross the street while using an electronic device

If riding a bike:

Know the traffic rules – cyclists must follow the same rules as motorists

Ride with the flow of traffic

Always wear a helmet

With school starting there are more cars on the roads and kids are out walking and biking throughout the area. Please plan extra time to avoid being in a rush and avoid distractions.

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.