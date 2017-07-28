August is Drowning Awareness Month

No one expects it to happen on a sunny Saturday during a family bar-b-q or gathering. However, August is among a few short months when Arizona sees a tragic increase in backyard drownings and near drownings.

Drowning has quickly become the single largest killer of children between the ages of 1 and 4, in the U.S. Worst of all drowning is preventable. The following are a few reminders that just might save a life.

Childproofing your pool

Childproofing your pool consists of:

Having a pool fence or exterior doors leading to the pool that have childproof locks.

A fence tall enough to keep children out.

- Items around the fence that can be used to climb on and over are removed.

Children can’t crawl under or squeeze through any part of the fence.

A pool gate that closes and locks on its own.

Supervision

Too many children who are “being watched” silently drown. Here are some keys to good supervision of children around water.

Put and adult over 18 in charge of watching the children around water

Stay within arms reach of young swimmers at all times.

Make sure the person supervising knows CPR

Limit the time any one person has to supervise

Avoid distraction while supervising. No Cell phones, limited socializing

Limit alcohol consumption while supervising the water

If everyone goes to eat. Close the pool, everyone out, lock the gate.

Remember Grandparents, baby sitters, neighbors, relatives, or friends caring for a child may not be aware of water safety- REMIND THEM!

Water Safety

Have new swimmers wear a life jacket

Limit the amount of horseplay around young swimmers

Never leave young swimmers in the care of other young swimmers

Never leave toys in and around the pool. Toys are not life preservers

If a young child is missing check the pool first.

LEARN CPR

Hidden Water Dangers

Bathtubs, toilets, buckets of water

Ponds, water retention areas, large fountains

Creeks, streams, rivers, lakes

CPR

Learning CPR could be the single most important thing you do. Have the entire family (14 and over) learn what to do in an emergency and how to perform CPR.

Timely discovery and immediate application of CPR can dramatically increase a child’s chance of survival. Many resources are available on-line and in person to learn proper CPR.

Child drownings can be devastating for a family and for first responders. Worst of all is that they are preventable. Watch kids around water. #BEH2OWISE

