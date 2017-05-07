Get your pool ready for summer

With summer right around the corner, now is the time to think about getting your pool swim ready. Maintenance can sometimes be overwhelming, but before you dive in, there are some things you should know that could save you money.

We caught up with Steve Higgins of Platinum Home Warranty, and this guy knows his stuff about pools.

But, by the time you call Higgins out to your home to inspect, it might already be too late.

"The best thing to do is stay on top of it," Higgins says. "Don't put it off."

With some 600,000 pools in Arizona, Higgins has seen it all. And, he says this time of year gets really busy for home warranty companies along with the pool repair teams.

"Everything taxes [your] pool," he says, "Especially the heat. The water heats up and the chemicals don't perform like they do in 70 to 80-degree climate."

From the heat to the monsoon winds, and trying to keep the debris out, to just having an old pool pump, keeping up on all of it can nose-dive your efforts.

"And just after one day of winds, you can see [with this pool], just how much buildup is in this filter," Higgins said.

Higgins' advice actually begins with the pool pump itself. He explains that older pool pumps are so powerful, that they can blow out some of your pool systems.

"After a while, the ‘PVC’ in the ground is old, they expand and contract every time these pumps come on," Higgins said.

Which means you're using more electricity to run your pool. He also says these old pumps can cause leaks, tax your plumping, pipes and filters.

"Every time those old motors turn on, the pipes get rigid and they just shut off, and they keep flexing over 10, 15, 20 years, and poof, they blow out," Higgins said.

So what's the fix? Higgins suggests investing in a newer pump that runs at a lower speed.

He says these newer pumps can be purchased almost anywhere from Costco to Leslie's Pools, even Platinum Home Warranty carries them.

You'd be looking at a $500 to $800 investment, but he says that could save you thousands in the long run on repairs.

