Warning from PCSO

A skimming device was found at the Bowlins gas station in Picacho, Arizona. We are releasing a picture of the men who placed the skimming device in the gas pump last month. The device allows them to collect your credit card information. The men pose as either gas station or gas pump repair employees.

Investigators believe this case is connected to several incidents in the Phoenix and Tucson area that the Attorney General’s office is currently investigating.

If you recognize these men or if you believe you are a victim, please call the Attorney General’s Office at (602) 542-7942.

