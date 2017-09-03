Transportation Advisory Committee Kicks-Off the Planning Season for Pinal County's 5-Year Transportation Improvement and Maintenance Program

Pinal County Transportation Advisory Committee is set to call to order the first of three public meetings. Appointed by the Board of Supervisors, the Transportation Advisory Committee is a 10-member panel that meets annually to review, update, and recommend projects for the Pinal County Five-Year Transportation Improvement and Maintenance Program.

Members are Anna Flores and David Garcia representing Supervisory District 1, Gordon Brown and James Fabris representing Supervisory District 2, Kevin Louis and Harold Vangilder representing Supervisory District 3, Theodore Hawkins and Ronald Vogler representing District 4, and William Beebe and Maxine Brown representing District 5.

The public meetings are scheduled as follows:

Tuesday, September 26, 2017

Tuesday, November 28, 2017

Tuesday, February 27, 2018

All meetings begin at 2:30 p.m. and are held in the Ironwood Room of the 1891 Historic Courthouse (Pinal County Administrative Complex), 135 N. Pinal Street in Florence.

The 2017 Five-Year Transportation Improvement and Maintenance Program for Budget Years 2016-2017 through 2020-2021 and other information are available on the county's website.

Pinal County's five-year transportation program identifies potential funding and establishes a tentative schedule for countywide planning, construction, and maintenance projects.

If you would like more information on the meetings or are interested in submitting a transportation project request for consideration in the Transportation Improvement and Maintenance Program for Budget Year 2021-2022, please contact Tara Harman at This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. or 520-866-6928. Transportation project requests received after September 30, 2017, will be considered for inclusion in the following budget year.

