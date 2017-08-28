Tax Bills Will No Longer be Mailed Out Internationally Starting 2018

The Pinal County Treasurer's office is dedicated to the tax payers of our great county. As a means of providing exceptional service and reducing costs to the tax payers, we will no longer be mailing tax bills internationally starting in 2018.

These changes are being made due to increased printing and mailing costs.

You have two convenient options to access your tax bill, either by signing up for eNotices online or you can view your tax bill at http://pinalcountyaz.gov/treasurer.

Arizona Revised Statutes does not require the Treasurer's office to mail tax notices: interest cannot be waived. Each taxpayer is responsible for paying the taxes due. Penalty for late payment is an annual 16% prorated monthly as of the first day of the month in accordance with ARS § 42-18053.

