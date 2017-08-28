Main Menu

Area Info

Area Petitions

My Account

Looking for Something to do in San Tan Valley? Check out the San Tan Valley Community Calendar

Pinal County News

Tax Bills Will No Longer be Mailed Out Internationally Starting 2018

Tax Bills Will No Longer be Mailed Out Internationally Starting 2018
Tax Bills Will No Longer be Mailed Out Internationally Starting 2018

The Pinal County Treasurer's office is dedicated to the tax payers of our great county. As a means of providing exceptional service and reducing costs to the tax payers, we will no longer be mailing tax bills internationally starting in 2018.

These changes are being made due to increased printing and mailing costs.

You have two convenient options to access your tax bill, either by signing up for eNotices online or you can view your tax bill at http://pinalcountyaz.gov/treasurer.

Arizona Revised Statutes does not require the Treasurer's office to mail tax notices: interest cannot be waived. Each taxpayer is responsible for paying the taxes due. Penalty for late payment is an annual 16% prorated monthly as of the first day of the month in accordance with ARS § 42-18053.

BLOG COMMENTS POWERED BY DISQUS
Details
Hits: 1
Poston Butte Air Force JROTC

Trending

Tracking Mileage with MileIQ

Stay Informed

In an emergency call 911 Rural Metro

Area Links

SEA LIFE Arizona

Latest News

Your Thoughts

Free Delivery on 1st Order - Safeway

Things to Do

San Tan Valley Fire Department - Rural Metro Fire