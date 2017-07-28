Scam Alert for Florence Residents

The Town of Florence recently learned that someone is contacting Florence residents, stating they are a representative of the Town, and asking people to sign-up for a credit card.

Don’t be fooled! This is an effort to scam residents. They appear to be trying to collect your personal information, which could be used in fraudulent ways. Do not give your personal information to anyone that contacts you unsolicited.

The scammers are distorting the caller ID to make it look like their call is coming from the Town. To be clear, the Town will never contact you to ask you to purchase a credit card or anything of the sort.

According to the Federal Trade Commission, if you get a call from someone you don’t know who is trying to sell you something you hadn’t planned to buy, say "No thanks." And, if they pressure you about giving up personal information — like your credit card or Social Security number — it’s likely a scam. Hang up and report it to the FCC. More details are available on the FCC website at www.consumer.ftc.gov.

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.