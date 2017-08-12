Public Notice- Alarms Systems Ordinance

Notice is hereby given to all Pinal County Residents and Businesses that a public meeting will be held on Tuesday August 29, 2017 at 5:30 p.m. in the Ironwood Room of the Pinal County 1891 Courthouse, located at 135 N. Pinal St. Florence, AZ 85132, for the purpose of discussing a proposed amendment to the Pinal County Alarm Systems Fee/Penalty Schedule Resolution, presently codified as Resolution No. 120402-ASFPS. Members of the public in attendance will have the opportunity to provide comment on the proposed amendment, which seeks to amend the resolution as follows:

AN AMENDMENT TO THE PINAL COUNTY BOARD OF SUPERVISORS’ RESOLUTION NO. 120402-ASFPS IN ORDER TO CONTINUE TO FACILIATE THE ENFORCEMENT OF COUNTY ORDINANCE 111302-PCAS PURSUANT TO A.R.S. §§ 11-251.08 AND 11-251(55)

WHEREAS, Pinal County Alarm Systems Ordinance No. 111302-PCAS was adopted to provide for the regulation of alarm systems pursuant to A.R.S. § 11-251(55); and

WHEREAS, A.R.S. 11-251.08 provides for the collection of fees for services provided by the County and A.R.S. § 11-251(55) provides for civil penalties for violations of an alarm system ordinance; and

WHEREAS, Pinal County Alarm Systems Fee/Penalty Schedule Resolution No. 120402-ASFPS was adopted to provide a fee/penalty schedule to facilitate the enforcement of Ordinance No. 111302-PCAS; and

WHEREAS, pursuant to A.R.S. § 11-251.08, the aforementioned fees are intended to offset and defray the costs associated with the attending services provided and in recognition of the notable increase in attending costs since Resolution No. 120402-ASFPS was adopted in December of 2002; and

WHEREAS, proper notice and publication of the Public Hearing on this matter was provided; and

WHEREAS, a Work Session has been held before the Board of Supervisors to address this amendment to the Resolution and set a date for a Public Hearing on this matter; and

WHEREAS, this amendment to the Pinal County Alarm Systems Ordinance is in the best interest of Pinal County in order to continue to meet the purpose and intent of the ordinance.

THEREFORE, BE IT ORDAINED:

That Pinal County Resolution No. 120402-ASFPS, the Alarm Systems Fee/Penalty Schedule is hereby amended as set forth in Attachment A attached hereto.

PASSED AND ADOPTED this day of , 2017.

Chairman, Board of Supervisors

ATTEST:

Clerk of the Board

ATTACHMENT “A”

Pinal County Alarm Systems Fee/Penalty Schedule Resolution No. 120402-ASFPS, Attachment “A” is amended to read:

PINAL COUNTY ALARM SYSTEMS ORDINANCE

FEE/PENALTY SCHEDULE

FEES

Annual Permit Fee $18.00

Cost Recovery Fee **

1st False Alarm $0.00 – mail 1st notice

2nd False Alarm $0.00 – mail 2nd notice

3rd False Alarm $50.00

4th False Alarm $75.00

5th False Alarm $150.00

6th False Alarm $200.00

7th False Alarm $225.00

1st False ‘Panic’ Alarm $0.00 – mail notice

2nd False ‘Panic’ Alarm $75.00

3rd False ‘Panic’ Alarm $150.00

**According to 2017 operational costs each false alarm call and response costs the County approximately $149.54.

PENALTIES

Failure to Conform Non-Compliant Alarm/System $50.00

Failure to Obtain/Renew Permit $25.00

Failure to Pay Fees and/or Penalties

$10.00 per every thirty (30) days delinquent. After ninety (90) days delinquency, the account shall be turned over to a collection agency.

