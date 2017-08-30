Main Menu

Public Comment Sought on Superior Court Applicants

The public is invited to comment on six applicants for a vacancy on the Superior Court in Pinal County created by the appointment of Judge Karl C. Eppich to Division Two of the Arizona Court of Appeals.

The applicants are:

  • DeLana Jacobs Fuller
  • Christopher J. O’Neil
  • Patrick K. Gard
  • Megan K. Weagant
  • Barbara A. Hazel
  • Lawrence M. Wharton

Their applications can be viewed online at the Commission’s website, http://www.azcourts.gov/jnc.

The Pinal County Commission on Trial Court Appointments will review the applications and take public testimony at a meeting on September 18, 2017.

The meeting will be held at the Superior Court in Pinal County, 971 Jason Lopez Circle, Florence, AZ 85132. The meeting agenda will be posted on the Commission’s website at least 7 days prior to the meeting.

Citizens may address the commission on the day of the meeting or send written comments to This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. or to 1501 W. Washington, Suite 221, Phoenix, AZ 85007. It is not necessary to submit multiple copies of written comments, and email is preferred. Comments must be received no later than September 13th to be considered. Anonymous comments cannot be considered.

At the September 18th meeting, the Commission will choose the applicants to be interviewed. The selected applicants will be interviewed on October 19th. After the interviews, the Commission will recommend at least three nominees for the opening to Governor Doug Ducey, who will appoint the new judge.

