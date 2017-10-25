Pony Express Riders Heading to Florence Nov 4th

The discovery of gold followed by California statehood in 1850, created a need for quicker mail to the growing western state. California’s population swelled to over 380,000 people making a new form of communication critical to the state’s economic health.

These reasons were the predominant factors which created the Pony Express in 1860. For 19 months, before the invention of the telegraph, 127 riders, averaging about 75 miles per day, delivered mail, messages and newspapers to all points between St. Joseph, Missouri and San Francisco.

Florence residents can get a taste of the old west when Pony Express riders arrive at Town Hall on Saturday, November 4th at 12:30 p.m. Prior to their arrival, Florence residents can put stamped mail into a drop box located at the Community Center, 778 N. Main Street. All stamped mail will then receive the official Pony Express logo and be delivered. Riders will also accept stamped mail at Town Hall, 775 N. Main Street by 12:30 p.m. on November 4th.

Mayor Tara Walter will greet the riders and hand over the drop box of mail to the riders in a brief ceremony. The public is welcomed and encouraged to attend.

This is the 33rd year of the run of the Pony Express. Riders have previous stops on Saturday in Eloy and Coolidge before arriving in Florence and then head to Queen Creek and Gilbert.

For more information, please call Recreation Coordinator Ali Feliz at (520) 868-7585.

