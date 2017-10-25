Pinal County Warns Hikers of Parking Restrictions for Lost Goldmine Trail and Cloudview Trailhead

With summer heat letting up, a lot of us will be hitting the trails and taking a hike in the Superstition Mountains.

Pinal County Open Space and Trails would like to remind people to please observe and obey the rules for parking in the area.

"Parking at the Cloudview Trailhead is limited," stated Open Space and Trails Director Kent Taylor. "Spaces full up quickly especially from October through March, so please plan accordingly. Please respect neighbors and other trailhead traffic and obey all posted no parking and no trespassing signs. If the trailhead parking is full, please try the Lost Goldmine East Trailhead."

The Pinal County Sheriff's Office will be regularly patrolling the area and responding to complaints by neighbors for illegal parking.

Some tips to help you enjoy your hike on the Lost Dutchman Trail:

Wear proper clothing that includes shoes/boots, hat and always sunscreen

Watch the temperature! Increase fluid intake, regardless of activity level. Don't wait until thirsty to drink fluids; drink more liquid than one's thirst indicates.

BRING WATER!

Bring a phone.

Make sure someone knows where you are and when you intend on returning home.

Don't go off the trail.

Don't push your limits. Know when to say when and head back.

When it is warm-watch for snakes. Remember, they want to be left alone.

If you are in trouble-call 9-1-1.

Have fun!

Directions to Lost Goldmine East Trailhead: From US 60, turn North on Peralta Road (Mile Marker 204). Continue north for 7.2 miles, 6 miles are on a well-graded gravel road. Turn left at the "Lost Goldmine Trail" sign in the large parking area.

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.