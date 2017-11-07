Pinal County held its first all mail in election. All registered voters in Pinal County were asked to vote on Prop 416 & 417 (Pinal County Regional Transportation Authority) as well as other school bond and special taxing district initiatives.
Unofficial results are listed below.
PINAL COUNTY ELECTION RESULTS - Nov 7, 2017 8:00 p.m. with 1% of the precincts reporting
- PROP 416: YES - 56.15% 20,536 NO 43.85% 16,038
- PROP 417: YES - 50.24% 18,395 NO 49.76% 18,219
- FUSD BOND: YES - 52.21% 3,098 NO - 47.79% 2,836
- FUSD M&O: YES - 44.26% 2,628 NO - 55.74% 3,310
We are being told that no more ballots will be tabulated tonight. There are however over 9000 ballots left to count.
More results will be available November 8, 2017.
VOTER TURNOUT - TOTAL 18.80%
Ballots Cast 37,162
Registered Voters197,650