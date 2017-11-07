Main Menu

Area Info

Area Petitions

My Account

Keep Transportation Improvements Coming to San Tan Valley

Pinal County News

Pinal County Election Results

Pinal County Election Results
Pinal County Election Results

Pinal County held its first all mail in election.  All registered voters in Pinal County were asked to vote on Prop 416 & 417 (Pinal County Regional Transportation Authority) as well as other school bond and special taxing district initiatives.  

Unofficial results are listed below.

PINAL COUNTY ELECTION RESULTS - Nov 7, 2017 8:00 p.m. with 1% of the precincts reporting

  • PROP 416: YES - 56.15% 20,536  NO 43.85% 16,038
  • PROP 417: YES - 50.24% 18,395  NO  49.76% 18,219
  • FUSD BOND: YES - 52.21% 3,098   NO  -  47.79% 2,836
  • FUSD M&O: YES - 44.26% 2,628  NO - 55.74% 3,310

We are being told that no more ballots will be tabulated tonight.  There are however over 9000 ballots left to count.

More results will be available November 8, 2017.

VOTER TURNOUT - TOTAL 18.80%
Ballots Cast 37,162
Registered Voters197,650

BLOG COMMENTS POWERED BY DISQUS
Details
Hits: 74
Pinal County Elections voting
Booking.com

Trending

Make the World Odor Free Today!

Stay Informed

Circle Cross Ranch K-8 STEM Academy

Area Links

Keep Transportation Improvements coming in San Tan Valley

Latest News

Your Thoughts

Shop Forever 21 Plus

Things to Do

Circle Cross K-8