Pinal County held its first all mail in election. All registered voters in Pinal County were asked to vote on Prop 416 & 417 (Pinal County Regional Transportation Authority) as well as other school bond and special taxing district initiatives.

Unofficial results are listed below.

PINAL COUNTY ELECTION RESULTS - Nov 7, 2017 8:00 p.m. with 1% of the precincts reporting

PROP 416: YES - 56.15% 20,536 NO 43.85% 16,038

YES - 56.15% 20,536 NO 43.85% 16,038 PROP 417: YES - 50.24% 18,395 NO 49.76% 18,219

YES - 50.24% 18,395 NO 49.76% 18,219 FUSD BOND: YES - 52.21% 3,098 NO - 47.79% 2,836

YES - 52.21% 3,098 NO - 47.79% 2,836 FUSD M&O: YES - 44.26% 2,628 NO - 55.74% 3,310

We are being told that no more ballots will be tabulated tonight. There are however over 9000 ballots left to count.

More results will be available November 8, 2017.

VOTER TURNOUT - TOTAL 18.80%

Ballots Cast 37,162

Registered Voters197,650

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.