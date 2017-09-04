Pinal County Elected Officials Banking on a Half-Cent Sales Tax to Pay for New Roads and Freeways

Residents in Pinal County want more roads and Pinal County elected officials hope a proposed sales tax increase will pay for those projects.

This November, voters will be asked to vote on two propositions, 416 and 417, that will allow a half-cent sales tax increase to be collected to fund a specific list of county wide transportation projects.

The half-cent sales tax increase will have a 20 year life span, is estimated to cost less than 25 cents per day and is expected to raise more than $640 million for the proposed road projects.

"We needs solutions now for our traffic problems," said Pinal County Supervisor Steve Miller. "Prop 416 and 417 will build new roads and freeways in every community throughout the county."

The new freeways and roadways are intended to get residents east to west and north to south across Pinal County.

The list of supporters for the measure continues to grow and includes: Pinal County Supervisors Pete Rios (District 1), Mike Goodman (District 2), Steve Miller (District 3), Tony Smith (District 4) and Todd House (District 5), Pinal County Sheriff Mark Lamb, Pinal County Attorney Kent Volkmer, Mayors from Apache Junction, Casa Grande, Coolidge, Eloy, Kearny, Maricopa, Queen Creek and Superior and Chambers of Commerce in Apache Junction, Arizona City and Maricopa.

Both ballot measures must pass for any of the road projects to be built. The election will take place via an all mail-in ballot on November 7th, 2017.

