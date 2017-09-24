Pinal County Board Agrees Casa Grande Domes Must Be Demolished

County officials have ordered the demolition of dilapidated dome-like structures in Casa Grande that have attracted attention over the years, including being featured on a television show called "Ghost Adventures."

The Pinal County Board of Supervisors affirmed Wednesday a hearing officer's findings that the structures known as the Casa Grande Domes are a safety hazard and must be demolished.

Manager of Simplicity Communications and manager of the domes Dan Peer appealed to the supervisors to allow the domes to stand and said the onus to show the domes are unsafe was on the county.

Peer asked the county to hire a structural engineer to determine whether the concrete structures were a danger.

The Casa Grande Domes were built in the 1970s for the manufacturing of computers, but were never completed. The Domes were completely abandoned. Some of the Domes resemble flying saucers and others look like giant caterpillars.

Pinal County condemned the property in April, citing safety concerns.

Peer was not given a time frame at Wednesday's meeting for when the domes had to be demolished.

