Pinal County Animal Care and Control is Expanding Monday Hours

Pinal County's Animal Care and Control Department is pleased to offer another day with extra hours for taking care of business or adopting a new furry friend.

New extra hours will be on Monday, the shelter will open at 8:00 AM and close at 7:00 PM.

"We have heard a lot of people say they wished we could stay open longer so they can come over after work," stated Animal Care and Control Director Audra Michael. "We were able to juggle some schedules around and Monday was able to fall into place."

The Pinal County Animal Care and Control Shelter is open T, Th and F 8:00 AM to 5:00 PM, Mondays and Wednesdays 8:00 AM to 7:00 PM and Saturday's 10:00 AM to 4:00 PM.

The phone number to reach them is 520-509-3555 or 3-1-1 if you are in the county.

