Pinal County Animal Care and Control is Bursting at the Seams with Dogs and Cats

Pinal County Animal Care and Control is full. Very full.

Currently the shelter is housing 318 animals (57 cats and 261 dogs). To help get that number down, the shelter is holding a "Celebrate Freedom" adoption event with special pricing until the end of July.

All unaltered dogs-$50.00 6 months or over

Altered dogs-$25.00

Long timers-Free (been here longer than 90 days)

Puppies under 6 months-$140.00

All unaltered cats and kittens $25.00

Altered adult cats $10.00

(All animals will be altered after adoption)

"We have several dogs that have been here for a long time, one of them being Axel (A182709) who will make his year anniversary on August 8th," said Acting Director Marybeth McCormack. "We do our best to keep dogs here as long as they can and sometimes that may not be the best for them since it can cause kennel craze and they are at risk of getting sick from the constant flow of new animals."

The shelter would like to keep on track to be a no-kill shelter. If you are looking for your new pet best friend, please don't hesitate to stop by the shelter for their extraordinary savings on adoptable animals.

The Pinal County Animal Care and Control Shelter is open M, T, Th and F 8:00 AM to 5:00 PM, Wednesday's 8:00 AM to 7:00 PM and Saturday's 10:00 AM to 4:00 PM.

The phone number to reach them is 520-509-3555 or 3-1-1 if you are in the county.

