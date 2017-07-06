PCSO Releases Free Mobile App to Connect with Residents

The Pinal County Sheriff’s Office has released a free mobile app to connect with residents in the Pinal County community through their smartphones and tablets.

The new app allows PCSO to quickly disseminate emergency alerts and post news about missing persons, traffic delays and public safety incidents. In the event of an emergency, app users receive instant notification via their mobile devices.

Residents can easily send comments and crime tips — anonymously if they wish — and place calls to the Pinal County Sheriff’s Office with the touch of a button. They can notify the Sheriff’s Office about suspicious activity and easily send images, such as graffiti, through the app.

“The app provides an easy-to-use method for two-way communication between our office and community members,” said Sheriff Mark Lamb. “It’s a valuable tool for keeping safe.”

The Pinal County Sheriff’s Office app is not meant to replace calling 911 for crimes and emergencies in progress. Those experiencing an emergency situation should continue to call 911.

To download the app: Google Play Store, iTunes, Windows

The Pinal County Sheriff’s Office app was developed under the name USPDhub by LogicTree IT Solutions, Inc. of Citrus Heights, CA.

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.