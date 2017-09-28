PCSO Narcotics Unit Bust Major Drug Dealer and Drug Lab

After a two month investigation, PCSO investigators arrested James Love, 43, and shut down his $10,000 drug lab operation.

Love was selling Mushrooms, Dimethyltryptamine (DMT), and other synthetic drugs out of his Apache Junction Home. Based on the investigation, PCSO was able to get Love indicted for Possession of Dangerous Drugs, Trafficking Dangerous Drugs, the Sale of Dangerous Drugs, and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia. Love was also posting about his drug manufacturing operation on Facebook. So when our investigators went to arrest the suspect on Wednesday, they discovered a $10,000 Clandestine Lab, one of the largest and sophisticated labs seen in Arizona.

Investigators served a search warrant and were able to seize all equipment found inside the home.

Love is expected to face addition charges for his manufacturing operation found inside his home.

DEA, HIDTA, Maricopa County Sheriff’s Office assisted PCSO in the gathering of evidence and cleanup of the active lab.

