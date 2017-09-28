Main Menu

Area Info

Area Petitions

My Account

Advertise your business in the San Tan Valley Business Directory

Pinal County News

PCSO Narcotics Unit Bust Major Drug Dealer and Drug Lab

PCSO Narcotics Unit Bust Major Drug Dealer and Drug Lab
PCSO Narcotics Unit Bust Major Drug Dealer and Drug Lab

After a two month investigation, PCSO investigators arrested James Love, 43, and shut down his $10,000 drug lab operation.

Love was selling Mushrooms, Dimethyltryptamine (DMT), and other synthetic drugs out of his Apache Junction Home. Based on the investigation, PCSO was able to get Love indicted for Possession of Dangerous Drugs, Trafficking Dangerous Drugs, the Sale of Dangerous Drugs, and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia. Love was also posting about his drug manufacturing operation on Facebook. So when our investigators went to arrest the suspect on Wednesday, they discovered a $10,000 Clandestine Lab, one of the largest and sophisticated labs seen in Arizona.

Investigators served a search warrant and were able to seize all equipment found inside the home.

Love is expected to face addition charges for his manufacturing operation found inside his home.

DEA, HIDTA, Maricopa County Sheriff’s Office assisted PCSO in the gathering of evidence and cleanup of the active lab.

BLOG COMMENTS POWERED BY DISQUS
Details
Hits: 30
Pinal County Sheriffs Office Apache Junction James Love
San Tan Leads Building One Lead at a Time

Trending

Make the World Odor Free Today!

Stay Informed

Circle Cross Ranch K-8 STEM Academy

Area Links

Shop Tech Toys & Drones at Best Buy

Latest News

Your Thoughts

Save big with Rural Metro

Things to Do

San Tan Valley Fire Department - Rural Metro Fire