Open Burning Ban Begins May 1st

Open Burning restrictions begin May 1st, 2017 at which time Pinal County will suspend issuing any new burn permits in conjunction with Arizona law.

Arizona Revised Statue 49-501.A states that “From May 1 through September 30 each year, it is unlawful for any person to ignite, cause to be ignited, permit to be ignited, or suffer, allow or maintain any open outdoor fire in area ‘A’ as defined in section 49-541.”

Area ‘A’ includes anything west of Florence Junction and north of Arizona Farms Road, continuing into Maricopa County.

This is not a Pinal County mandate but an Arizona State Legislative mandate. These restrictions will remain in place until October 1st, 2017 when fire conditions are not as extreme.

Outdoor cooking fires, utilizing charcoal or propane grills with tight fitting lids, will still be allowed during this time period, however, extreme care should be taken while using these devices.

