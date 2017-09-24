Main Menu

Pinal County News

Name Change Proposed for US 60

During the call to the public in August, at the Pinal County Board of Supervisors Meeting, long time Gold Canyon resident, Roberto Reveles, presented a proposal to change the name US 60.

Reveles proposed that the AZ State Board on Geographic and Historic Names rename the section of the US 60 that runs through Pinal County, to the Rose Mofford Memorial Highway. "Rose Mofford, who frequently traveled on US 60 between her beloved hometown of Globe and Phoenix, clearly is a name that, more than any other name, is most historically relevant and appropriate for US 60."

On Sept 20, 2017, this item was unanimously passed in the consent agenda. The BOS resolution states, "Rose Mofford was the first female Governor of the State of Arizona and served the public in many capacities over many years."

The AZ State Board on Geographic and Historic Names will consider the name change application hearing today, Sept 25.

Pinal County US60 Roberto Reveles Rose Mofford
