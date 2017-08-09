Juvenile Court Looking for Volunteers to Contribute Time to Youth

Pinal County Juvenile Court is looking for volunteers who would like to contribute time to young people who are in need guidance.

The Restorative Justice Panels involve community members working with staff to hold youthful offenders personally responsible for their actions and to guide them toward repairing the harm they caused to victims and their community. This is done by having the family meet with community members to discuss their offense, what they are doing to make positive changes, and how they will repair that harm. Panel members present their individual communities and help the court diversion program provide consequences that will benefit the community, offender and victim.

There are openings for the Apache Junction and Florence/San Tan Valley panels. Panel volunteers meet one evening a month for approximately 2 hours. Volunteers are required to go through a reference and fingerprint clearance check as in addition to the Volunteer Orientation.

The orientation is set for Thursday, August 31st from 5:30pm – 7:00pm in Florence at the Youth Justice Center. You must register to attend.

If you are interested in getting involved in your community, please contact Donna McBride at 520-866-4405 or This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. .

