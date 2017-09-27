Florence Copper Moves Forward with Construction

After more than six years of legal challenges and over a million dollars in legal fees, the Town of Florence's last set of appeals to stop the Florence Copper Project, have been denied by the Environmental Appeals Board (EAB) of the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA).

After the decision was made, Taseko's Board of Directors gave management approval to move forward with the construction of a Production Test Facility (PTF).

“We are very pleased with the Environmental Appeals Board decision, which is another significant milestone for our Florence Copper Project. We now have all necessary state and federal permits in place to build and operate the PTF,” commented Russell Hallbauer, President and CEO of Taseko.

The test facility will require 35 jobs during the 9 month construction period and 40 permanent jobs once the PTF is operational.

"Florence Copper's PTF means a $25 million dollar investment in Florence," said Stacy Gramazio, manager of communications and public affairs. "This pilot test will demonstrate the safety and reliability of the in-situ copper recovery method."

Once testing has been completed, Florence Copper will move forward with commercial operations where they are expecting to mine about 2.4 billion pounds of copper over the next 20 years.

The test facility is scheduled to be operational by the latter half of 2018.

