All registered active voters should have received a ballot for the all mail-in election in Pinal County and according to the Secretary of State, those ballots should be mailed by today, November 1st, to be sure they are received by November 7th.

If you don't get your ballot in the mail today, you can return your ballot at the following locations during business hours until November 7th.

Florence - 31 N Pinal Street Building E 85132

Casa Grande - 820 E Cottonwood Ln Ste 4 A-2 85122

Apache Junction - 575 N Idaho Road Suite 800 85119

The following Sheriff Substations on November 1, 2, 3, 6 and 7th from 8am-5pm. Saddlebrooke Sheriff Substation 63701 E Saddlebrook Blvd Ste C 85739. San Tan Valley Sheriff Substation, 40815 N Ironwood Dr #101, 85143.

The Pinal County Elections Warehouse November 1, 2, 3, 6, and 7th from 8am-5pm. 188 Main Street, Coolidge, AZ 85128



Can I go to the Recorder's Office to vote?

Yes. You can vote at the Recorder's office until 7pm November 7, 2017.

What is on my ballot?

All voters will be asked two questions regarding Pinal County's Regional Transportation Authority - Prop 416 and Prop 417. Some voters will also be voting on other questions depending on their local taxing authorities such as school, city, water or fire districts. San Tan Valley residents click here.

How to return your ballot

