"Clear the Shelters” Pet Adoption Drive on Aug. 19

Apache Junction Paws and Claws Care Center will join Telemundo Phoenix / KTAZ-TV to host NBC-Universal Owned Television Stations’ “Clear the Shelters” third annual nationwide pet adoption drive on Saturday, August 19.

On August 19th, Paws and Claws will offer waived pet adoption fees and other discounts as part of the nationwide Clear the Shelters initiative that seeks to help families find and adopt homeless pets. Since 2015, Clear the Shelters has resulted in more than 70,000 pet adoptions nationwide.

“Our Paws and Claws Care Center has set the standard as the premier adoption location in the East Valley,” said Apache Junction Mayor Jeff Serdy. “We are thrilled to again take part in this nationwide effort of matching pets with new homes. Our center has increased adoption rates and upgraded facilities to become a model for shelters throughout the region.”

Paws and Claws will offer waived pet adoption fees to help families find and adopt a new pet. Those who adopt will also receive vouchers for free vaccinations, microchipping, a heartworm test (dogs only) and flea/tick treatment (dogs only).

The event is taking place Saturday, Aug. 19 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Apache Junction Paws and Claws Care Center located at 725 E. Baseline, Apache Junction, AZ.

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.