Ballots for Mail-In Election due on Tuesday

The Pinal County Elections Department reminds voters that all ballots for the Regional Transportation Authority Propositions 416/417 are due on Tuesday, November 7 by 7:00 PM.
It is too late to mail in your ballot, but there are several options for voters wanting to turn in their ballot to be counted.
You can turn in your ballot to the following locations during regular business hours:
- Pinal County Recorder's Office; 31 North Pinal Street, Building E, Florence, AZ 85132
- Pinal County Recorder's Office; 575 North Idaho Road, Suite #800, Apache Junction, AZ 85119
- Pinal County Recorder's Office; 820 East Cottonwood Lane, Suite A-2, Casa Grande, AZ 85122
- Saddlebrooke Sheriff's Substation; 63701 East Saddlebrooke Boulevard, Suite C, Saddlebrooke, AZ 85739
- San Tan Valley Sheriff's Substation; 40815 North Ironwood Drive, #101, San Tan Valley, AZ 85143
- Pinal County Elections Warehouse; 188 Main Street, Coolidge, AZ 85128
- Maricopa City Hall, 39700 West Civic Center Plaza, Maricopa, AZ 85138
On Election Day (Tuesday, November 7) the following locations will be open 7:00 AM until 7:00 PM to accept your ballot:
- Pinal County Recorder's Office; 31 North Pinal Street, Building E, Florence, AZ 85132
- Pinal County Recorder's Office; 575 North Idaho Road, Suite #800, Apache Junction, AZ 85119
- Pinal County Recorder's Office; 820 East Cottonwood Lane, Suite A-2, Casa Grande, AZ 85122
- Maricopa City Hall, 39700 West Civic Center Plaza, Maricopa, AZ 85138
- Avra Valley Fire Station #194; 21021 East Homestead, Red Rock, AZ 85145
- Ray Unified School District Office; 701 North Highway 177, Kearny, AZ 85137
- Stanfield District Office; 515 South Stanfield Road, Stanfield, AZ 85172
*Note - If you have a spoiled ballot, you can get a replacement ballot from any of the Recorder's Offices. For more information (520) 509-3555 or 3-1-1 (from a cell inside many areas of the county). For more information on the Regional Transportation Authority Propositions click here.