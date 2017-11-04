Ballots for Mail-In Election due on Tuesday

The Pinal County Elections Department reminds voters that all ballots for the Regional Transportation Authority Propositions 416/417 are due on Tuesday, November 7 by 7:00 PM.

It is too late to mail in your ballot, but there are several options for voters wanting to turn in their ballot to be counted.

You can turn in your ballot to the following locations during regular business hours:

Pinal County Recorder's Office; 31 North Pinal Street, Building E, Florence, AZ 85132

Pinal County Recorder's Office; 575 North Idaho Road, Suite #800, Apache Junction, AZ 85119

Pinal County Recorder's Office; 820 East Cottonwood Lane, Suite A-2, Casa Grande, AZ 85122

Saddlebrooke Sheriff's Substation; 63701 East Saddlebrooke Boulevard, Suite C, Saddlebrooke, AZ 85739

San Tan Valley Sheriff's Substation; 40815 North Ironwood Drive, #101, San Tan Valley, AZ 85143

Pinal County Elections Warehouse; 188 Main Street, Coolidge, AZ 85128

Maricopa City Hall, 39700 West Civic Center Plaza, Maricopa, AZ 85138

On Election Day (Tuesday, November 7) the following locations will be open 7:00 AM until 7:00 PM to accept your ballot:

Pinal County Recorder's Office; 31 North Pinal Street, Building E, Florence, AZ 85132

Pinal County Recorder's Office; 575 North Idaho Road, Suite #800, Apache Junction, AZ 85119

Pinal County Recorder's Office; 820 East Cottonwood Lane, Suite A-2, Casa Grande, AZ 85122

Maricopa City Hall, 39700 West Civic Center Plaza, Maricopa, AZ 85138

Avra Valley Fire Station #194; 21021 East Homestead, Red Rock, AZ 85145

Ray Unified School District Office; 701 North Highway 177, Kearny, AZ 85137

Stanfield District Office; 515 South Stanfield Road, Stanfield, AZ 85172

*Note - If you have a spoiled ballot, you can get a replacement ballot from any of the Recorder's Offices. For more information (520) 509-3555 or 3-1-1 (from a cell inside many areas of the county). For more information on the Regional Transportation Authority Propositions click here.

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.