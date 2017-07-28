Applications Being Accepted for a Vacancy on the Pinal County Superior Court

Applications are being accepted for a vacancy on the Superior Court in Pinal County created by the appointment of Judge Karl C. Eppich to Division Two of the Arizona Court of Appeals.

The Pinal County Commission on Trial Court Appointments will review applications, interview selected applicants, and recommend at least three nominees for the vacancy to Governor Doug Ducey, who will appoint the new judge.

The judicial application has been revised and includes ALL NEW INSTRUCTIONS AND QUESTIONS. The new judicial application form can be downloaded at the Judicial Department website: www.azcourts.gov/jnc. Applications may also be obtained from the Administrative Office of the Courts, Human Resources Department, 1501 W. Washington, Suite 221, Phoenix, by calling (602) 452-3311, or by sending an electronic mail request to This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. .

Applicants must be at least 30 years of age, of good moral character, and admitted to the practice of law in Arizona, as well as a resident of Arizona, for the past five years, and a resident of Pinal County for the past year.

A signed original application with all attachments and a searchable .pdf version of the application and attachments must be submitted to the Administrative Office of the Courts, Human Resources Department, 1501 W. Washington, Suite 221, Phoenix, AZ, 85007, by 3:00 p.m. on August 28, 2017.

The Commission may, at its discretion, use the applications filed for this vacancy to nominate candidates for any additional vacancies known to the Commission before the screening meeting for this vacancy is held.

All meetings of the Pinal County Commission on Trial Court Appointments are open to the public. Meeting dates will be announced.

The new judge will be paid $147,175 annually.

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.