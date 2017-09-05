Apache Junction Elementary School Principal Arrested for Luring Teen Girls Online

A Four Peaks Elementary School Principal has been arrested by the Pinal County Sheriff’s office (PCSO) for luring teen girls online. 59-year-old Karl Judd Waggoner was arrested near the school, in Apache Junction, early this morning.

Waggoner posted ads soliciting teen girls to go skinny dipping with him at his home. PCSO's sex crimes detective conducted an undercover investigation, posing as a 14-year-old girl, after spotting one of Waggoner’s ads. During the course of the investigation, Waggoner engaged in sexually inappropriate conversations, discussed engaging in sexual acts with the undercover detective and provide sexually explicit photos.

“Even up until this weekend, Mr. Waggoner was posting ads online soliciting young girls for sex" said Sheriff Mark Lamb. "Waggoner held a position of trust, spending decades educating middle and high school students in Texas. We are working with those law enforcement agencies to see if there are any victims out there. Considering the evidence, we are grateful we were able to arrest Waggoner and keep him from victimizing children in our county.”

Waggoner has made admissions to our investigators as to his involvement in this case. Waggoner is charged with luring and aggravated luring of a minor.

