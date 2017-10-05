Main Menu

Area Info

Area Petitions

My Account

Support our local San Tan Valley Businesses! Shop Local!

Pinal County News

AJPD Investigates Fatal Motor Vehicle Crash

AJPD Investigates Fatal Motor Vehicle Crash
AJPD Investigates Fatal Motor Vehicle Crash

The Apache Junction Police Department investigated a crash in the city between two vehicles that resulted in the loss of one life.

On Sunday, October 1st at about 9:18 p.m., the accident occurred when a 30-year old Apache Junction man, who was driving a motorcycle, collided with a Jeep Compass, driven by a 20-year old man, in the intersection of Apache Trail and Delaware Drive.

The man driving the motorcycle died as a result of the injuries he suffered.

Alcohol or other drugs are not believed to be a factor in the crash.

The Pinal County Medical Examiner’s Office is continuing the investigation into the cause of death.

The Apache Junction Police Department is continuing the investigation into the cause of the crash.

BLOG COMMENTS POWERED BY DISQUS
Details
Hits: 24
Apache Junction investigation crash AJPD
Poston Butte Air Force JROTC

Trending

Booking.com

Stay Informed

Keep Your Kids Safe Online

Area Links

Get a Domain Name for only $8.99/yr

Latest News

Your Thoughts

Get 20% off & Keep Your Computer Safe

Things to Do

Poston Butte Air Force JROTC