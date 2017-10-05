AJPD Investigates Fatal Motor Vehicle Crash

The Apache Junction Police Department investigated a crash in the city between two vehicles that resulted in the loss of one life.

On Sunday, October 1st at about 9:18 p.m., the accident occurred when a 30-year old Apache Junction man, who was driving a motorcycle, collided with a Jeep Compass, driven by a 20-year old man, in the intersection of Apache Trail and Delaware Drive.

The man driving the motorcycle died as a result of the injuries he suffered.

Alcohol or other drugs are not believed to be a factor in the crash.

The Pinal County Medical Examiner’s Office is continuing the investigation into the cause of death.

The Apache Junction Police Department is continuing the investigation into the cause of the crash.

