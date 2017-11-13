70 Foster Children To Join Forever Families on National Adoption Day

On Saturday November 18th, Pinal County Superior Courthouse will join courts and communities across the county to finalize the adoptions of 70 children from the foster care system. This one day celebrates the joys of adoption and encourages more people to create or grow families through adoption.

"Our court is proud to join the thousands of volunteers, lawyers, foster care professionals, CASA advocates, court staff and judges working together nationwide on this special day to celebrate the adoption process," said Donna McBride, Court Appointed Special Advocate (CASA) Supervisor and Co-Chair of the Adoption Day event. "By giving these children stable, loving environments, you can make a powerful difference in their lives. And our communities, in return, will experience incredible joys and happy families."

This annual event is part of a nationwide effort to call attention to the more than 100,000 children waiting in the United States foster care system. Every year more than 4,000 adoptions are finalized as part of National Adoption Day, and communities host events to celebrate families formed through adoption. It is also a day to draw attention to the more than 22,000 children who turn 18 every year without having a forever family.

A coalition of local organizations participated in organizing this special day, and include Pinal County Juvenile Court Services, Pinal County Clerk of the Court, Pinal County Attorney's Office, The Shanker Law Firm, Arizona Attorney General's Office, Court Appointed Special Advocate (CASA) Program, Arizona Department of Child Safety (DCS) and the Pinal County Superior Court. Nearly 100 court staff and community volunteers will be assisting four Superior Court Judges to finalize the adoptions throughout the morning.

For more information on how you can volunteer for CASA of Pinal County, visit www.CASAofPinalCounty.org or call 520-866-7076. For more information on National Adoption Day, visit www.nationaladoptionday.org.

