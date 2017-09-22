Main Menu

Area Info

Area Petitions

My Account

Support our local San Tan Valley Businesses! Shop Local!

Pinal County News

3 Apache Junction residents sentenced in tax refund scheme

3 Apache Junction residents sentenced in tax refund scheme
3 Apache Junction residents sentenced in tax refund scheme

Federal authorities say three Apache Junction residents have been sentenced for filing false claims to get a tax refund.

They say Douglas Joseph Charron and Beverly LaShea Lock each were sentenced to two years in prison while Judith Ann Eastman was sentenced to five years of probation.

Prosecutors say Charron was ordered to pay nearly $440,000 in restitution to the Internal Revenue Service, Lock must repay more than $411,000 and Eastman more than $86,000 restitution.

All three defendants previously pleaded guilty to filing false claims for refund. Charron and Lock also pleaded guilty to aggravated identity theft.

According to their plea agreements, the co-defendants began promoting and submitting false tax returns with the IRS in the names of third party individuals claiming fraudulent wages, expenses and credits to get refunds.

BLOG COMMENTS POWERED BY DISQUS
Details
Hits: 14
Apache Junction Douglas Joseph Charron Beverly LaShea Judith Ann Eastman tax fraud
Proud to Serve and Protect Rural Metro

Trending

Make the World Odor Free Today!

Stay Informed

In an emergency call 911 Rural Metro

Area Links

Get a Domain Name for only $8.99/yr

Latest News

Your Thoughts

Get 20% off & Keep Your Computer Safe

Things to Do

Auto Spa at Johnson Ranch