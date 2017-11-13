12th Annual “Heal Yourself, Heal Your World” Health & Wellness Expo

The Apache Junction Parks and Recreation Department is partnering with wellness advocates to produce “Heal Yourself, Heal Your World,” the biggest wellness event in the East Valley. The event is celebrating its 12th year! For 12 years the event has brought together healers and wellness providers in our community! There will be samples, free classes, donation stations (shoes, books, eye glasses, cell phones, etc) and much more.

There will be a free family 2-mile fun run. This run/walk will be on the trail system adjacent to the MGC. It will be easy and fun enough for families to participate together. Registration begins at 8:15 a.m. and the run/walk will begin at 10 a.m.

This year’s event will have free educational and fitness classes. Classes on nutrition, essential oils, Yoga, financial, fitness, reducing stress, raw chocolate making and many more! You won’t be disappointed. A complete list of classes is available at www.ajcity.net/wellness.

There will also be free massages, demonstrations, samples and other services. Use the recycle stations to donate used tennis shoes, books, eyeglasses, cell phones, etc. For a complete list visit the website.

United Blood Services blood mobile will be on-site. You can go to www.BloodHero.com (sponsor code: AJMGC) sign up for a time to donate blood and save a life.

This event is for families and kids too! Free child ID kits, including voice recognition will be available to parents and caregivers. Don’t forget the free art class at 1 p.m. – the first 15 get a canvas to paint.

Come discover what the community has to offer. This event is free, we only suggest you bring a can food donation.

To keep you healthy all year long, all MGC memberships will be discounted by 15 percent. We proudly welcome Silver&Fit® members along with our current SilverSneakers® members.

For information call the Apache Junction Multi-Generational Center at 480-474-5240 or ajcity.net/wellness.

We’d like to thank our Silver Sponsor, Brookdale Senior Living, for financially supporting this event for the past several years.

EVENT DETAILS:

12th Annual “Heal Yourself, Heal Your World” Health & Wellness Expo

Nov. 18, 9 a.m.–2 p.m.

Apache Junction Multi-Generational Center

1035 N. Idaho Road

Apache Junction, AZ

