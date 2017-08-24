Four reasons why you should be glad you DIDN’T win the lottery

Let’s face it. We’ve all dreamed about what we would do if we won the lottery. Travel, pay off loans, shopping, buy a new home, and the list goes on. But what you don’t know is, although your statistics of winning the lottery are astronomically low, you should be glad you didn’t win.

Here’s why:

Statistics

Although many of us didn’t like our high school statistics class, here’s a situation where you’ll be glad to have them. According to Statisticbrain.com:

37 percent of families who win the lottery claim to be less happy

90 percent of the wealth you’ve won will be gone by the third generation

29 percent of family members ask for more than $4 million

32 percent of winners gain weight

Unwanted Attention

We all want to know who won the lottery, but are you really willing to give up that anonymity and become a household name, being held up to the scrutiny of social media? Yes? No? Well, if you do, that’s fine. But we’d rather remain anonymous.

You could lose friends and family

Winning all that cash means you’ll probably get a call for your father’s brother’s nephew’s cousin’s former roommate. Money can be one of the most divisive tools out there. Whether it's a sob story about being behind on taxes, which turned out to be false. (She just wanted a piece of the winnings from her friend. Read that here.) So be glad you can keep your friends and family. After all, isn’t that priceless?

A sudden influx of cash isn't always a good thing.

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.