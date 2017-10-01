Dunkin’ Donuts dropping ‘Donuts’ from name and downsizing menu

Dunkin’ Donuts' new business model might not be as sweet as their doughnuts.

The company announced it is downsizing their menus at the end of October.

Right now, most Dunkin’ Donuts offer 30 varieties of doughnuts, but by the end of the month, most will offer only 18. If you’re lucky, your Dunkin’ will be one of the select stores that offer 24 different varieties, Fox News reported.

So why the reduction? David Hoffmann, Dunkin’ Donuts brand president of U.S and Canada, told Nation’s Restaurant News that when the company shrank their menu, those locations saw an instant lift in those markets.

The company is planning on developing unique flavors like “Maple with Bacon Bits,” (which is still in testing).

But this isn’t the only major change coming to Dunkin’ Donuts. They also announced in August that they are dropping “Donuts” from their name. So soon, you’ll be heading to just “Dunkin,’” which to be fair, most of us already say that.

