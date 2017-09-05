Walker Butte K-8 Leadership is Changing

This year, Walker Butte K-8 Leadership School has changed… a lot. A new administrative team has come in with the objective of making Walker Butte a safe place for kids to learn, while offering as many electives as possible for parents and students to choose from.

Walker Butte K-8 Leadership School now offers the following programs for students to choose from:

General Art

Advanced Art

General Music

Band

Physical Education

Agriculture – Gardening

Student Council

Athletic Skills Physical Education

Choir

Student Aides

Home Economics

In addition to these extra-curricular programs, Walker Butte also provides project-based learning activities for students like the Green Team. The Green Team focuses on keeping the school clean and participating in projects that help students learn about recycling.

Next year Walker Butte will be adding the AVID (Advancement Via Individual Determination) Program. This research-based and proven model encourages all students to take challenging and advanced classes while also providing support to help ensure success. This program will help students prepare for the AP (Advanced Placement) Capstone Diploma Program at San Tan Foothills High School.

