The First Tee of Phx Provides $26K of Equipment & Training to all FUSD K-8 Schools

Mr. Jim Segar, Physical Education Teacher at Circle Cross Ranch K-8 S.T.E.M. Academy, recently received notice that his application for a district-wide grant of golf supplies from The First Tee of Phoenix was awarded.

“We are thrilled to partner with the Florence School District to further our mission of exposing children to character and life skill education derived from the great game of golf" said Kevin Terry, Executive Director of The First Tee of Phoenix.

This equipment was delivered with specialized training in lesson plans for all Florence Unified Elementary Physical Education Teachers on September 6th.

“Having The First Tee of Phoenix support our FUSD Physical Education programs will give us the equipment and training to move into an expanded curriculum for lifelong sports and while increasing core values." said Jim Segar. "This is a major grant to provide each elementary school with appropriate sized golf equipment to make learning fun and easy. We are ecstatic!”

All eight K-8 schools in the Florence Unified School District received two duffle bags with 500 total pieces of golf equipment for each elementary school to utilize. Click here for a full list.

The curriculum was developed by The First Tee along with leading experts in physical education and positive youth development. It is aligned with and meets national standards developed by the Society of Health and Physical Educators (SHAPE). Physical educators delivering the program are formally trained and certified by The First Tee and use safe, developmentally-appropriate lesson plans and equipment in their classes.

The lesson plans include The First Tee Nine Healthy Habits, which were developed in partnership with the ANNIKA Foundation and Florida Hospital for Children.

About The First Tee of Phoenix

First Tee of Phoenix is a 501(c)(3) non-profit organization created by The Thunderbirds for the purpose of providing affordable access to golf and golf learning facilities for young people in Maricopa County from all walks of life, particularly those who otherwise might not have an opportunity to play. As one of the largest chapters in The First Tee Network impacting more than 130,000 youth annually, The First Tee of Phoenix offers classes, special monthly family events and tournaments as part of its programming. Now with 16 locations in the Valley –Legacy, Talking Stick, TPC Scottsdale, Desert Mirage, Papago, Longbow, Lone Tree, San Marcos, Cave Creek, Encanto/Palo Verde, Aguila, Palm Valley, Valley Golf Facilities, Augusta Ranch and Briarwood Country Club –The First Tee of Phoenix programming sites serve as conveniently located places for participants to learn valuable life skills and character-building lessons through creative activities and instructional programs that incorporate the fundamental teachings of golf. For more information on The First Tee of Phoenix call 602-305-7655, or log on to their websiteat www.thefirstteephoenix.org.

About The Thunderbirds

The Thunderbirds were founded in 1937 with the mission of promoting the Valley of the Sun through sports. Consisting of 55 “active” members and more than 250 “life” members, The Thunderbirds host the Waste Management Phoenix Open; the best-attended golf tournament in the world, which to date has raised more than $100 million for Valley charities, including The First Tee of Phoenix. With its unmatched fan participation and rich history dating back more than 80 years, the Waste Management Phoenix Open has gained legendary status for being a unique stop on the PGA. To learn more about The Thunderbirds or Thunderbirds Charities visit http://thunderbirdscharities.org/

